The New Republic Names Michael Caruso CEO and Publisher

The New Republic Names Michael Caruso CEO and Publisher

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
NEW YORK—(February 14, 2023)—The New Republic today announced Michael Caruso has been hired as CEO and Publisher. In the newly created role, Caruso will report to Win McCormack, The New Republic’s Chairman and Editor in Chief, and work alongside Michael Tomasky, Editor.

Caruso has created successful, cross-platform communications franchises such as The American Ingenuity Awards, with participants that included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steven Hawking, Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Representative John Lewis, John Legend, and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts; The Smithsonian Ingenuity Festival, which featured more than 50 events about invention and innovation, including concerts, art exhibits, and drone flights; and Future Con, a festival about science and science fiction that starred William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Buzz Aldrin, and scientists from NASA and DARPA.

