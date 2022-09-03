The new releases from the heise Academy in September and October 2022

The offer of the learning platform for IT professionals is growing with online courses and training. Free test now.

With the voonze , which is also available as a subscription, the publisher offers a digital product that IT specialists can use to continuously improve their skills. The next two months there will be numerous new additions to the most important topics in the areas of software development, project management and data protection, in the form of online courses and practical webinars.

Ethical hacking and project management

In September and , the focus is on the areas of ethical hacking and project management. In numerous online training courses, those interested can learn the trade of the ethical hacker who fights for the protection of IT systems and further educate themselves about the work as a product owner. There are also in-depth webinar series on modern C++ development and data protection for software developers. Participants can get advice from our experts and get answers to their questions – completely relaxed from their own desks. In addition, a number of new video courses will appear, including on the subject of administration.

The voonze Academy subscription offer

The portfolio of the voonze Academy is aimed at IT professionals. The trainers can look back on many years of practical experience and convey the content in their courses in a practical and targeted manner. Every step is explained so that the viewers can complete the course with well-founded knowledge. The voonze Academy learning platform has introduced a subscription offer that IT professionals can use to secure access to all learning content on the platform. At the start there is an introductory price of €495 per year, the regular price is €595. This gives users access to over 80 online courses and they can take part in over 100 online training sessions a year. If you want to convince yourself of the offer, you can test it now for free.

Special offer for companies and teams

There are special offers for companies that would like to train several of their employees with the learning platform of the voonze Academy. If you buy multiple licenses, you will receive tailor-made packages. The request can be made via a simple contact form on the Academy website.

