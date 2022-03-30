The new Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, a fairly complete option at a contained price

The Redmi Note 11 mobile family continues to add new members. To the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro in its 4G and 5G variants, and to the Redmi Note 11S 4G, the new Redmi Note 11S also arrives in its variant with 5G, but the new Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G also arrives, placing itself throughout top of the family.

It is a mobile device that brings more than interesting specifications at a fairly contained price, an interesting option for those who want more for less. It stands out for its 120W fast charge, a rather rare element to see in mobiles in its price range, in addition to being the first Redmi Note to have LiquidCool technology to maintain the device’s temperature.



Advance that its price starts from 400 euros for the most basic configuration.

The top member of the Redmi Note 11 family

And it is that this new model offers a 6.67 FullHD + AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz.

Protected by Gorilla Glass 5, this time we do not have an integrated fingerprint sensor, which in this model has been taken to the power button, something very characteristic of Redmi mobiles.

Inside, it is committed to MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 followed by 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB of RAM and internal storage. It also offers the possibility of expanding the internal memory via microSD cards.

In the photographic section, its rear camera configuration incorporates the main camera, with a 108MP (f/1.8) Samsung HM2 sensor, compatible with ‘pixel bining’ technology, which groups 9 pixels into one to get more details in poor lighting conditions.

It is accompanied by the 8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle camera with a 120º viewing angle, and a third 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The front camera, as is customary at this time, is in a hole in the screen, with a 16MP sensor.

Regarding autonomy, the device has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging (by cable) of 120 W, which allows a full charge from scratch in just 15 minutes. In terms of connectivity, this device is quite complete.

In addition to 5G connectivity, it also comes with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. It also has a physical connector for headphones and an infrared emitter. It has dual speakers signed by JBL, which guarantees sound quality.

This device is also Dual SIM, like most mobile phones that are launched on the market.

All the equipment is kept in perfect temperature conditions thanks to the LiquidCool 2.0 cooling technology, being the first Redmi Note to integrate it, while it is also protected from the outside with the IP53 classification.

At the system level, it will come with Android 11 with the MIUI 13 customization layer, and it will be available in the following color options: Graphite Gray, Star Blue and Forest Green.

There is no doubt that it is a very interesting option that has little to envy many high-end mobiles.

More information/image credit: Xiaomi