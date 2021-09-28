The new redesigned MacBook Air will go into production between the second …

Thanks to a research note obtained by MacRumors, it is known that the Cupertino already have a mass production plan to manufacture the new redesigned MacBook Air that will carry a second generation of Apple Silicon’s M chip. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, between the end of the second quarter of 2022 and the beginning of the third of the same year, the new team will be in Apple’s magic ovens to eventually come out at an October event.

Redesigned MacBook Air is coming in about a year

A highly anticipated Mac, as was the iMac M1, due to its redesign and new features. In particular, the new M chip that could be an M2 accompanied by new colors. Previously, Kuo had already reported that this Mac would come out in mid-2022 but now it is known that it will be at the end of the year.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has provided previous details about the equipment. The chassis is expected to be thinner and lighter, will carry two USB 4 ports and a new MagSafe connector (We could see a sneak peek of this on the next MacBook Pro next month.) We can get an idea of ​​the design thanks to renderings that Jon Prosser himself has been able to create in collaboration with a design specialist.

The M1X chip is expected to see the light of day at an upcoming Apple Event

The current MacBook Air has the M1 chip, the first generation that it shares with the MacBook Pro, the iMac and the iPad Pro M1 (although more limited). Apple could launch a new range of M1X chips with the MacBook Pro in two models, 14 and 16 inches. Apparently, in a beta of macOS Monterey, it was found that these teams are about to be revealed (via MacRumors). The latter could be a compelling reason why Apple is delaying launching the final version of the Mac operating system.