The new Razr is ready and it won’t come alone: ​​Motorola’s first rollable is on the way, according to a leak

It was November 2019 when Motorola officially introduced its first folding phone: the Razr. a shell-like model which inevitably reminded us of the company’s mythical V3. A few months later, in September 2020, we met the Motorola Razr 5G, which in addition to being compatible with new generation networks, comes with improvements in cameras, memory, and design.

Now, everything indicates that the third generation is on the way. 91mobiles in collaboration with @evleaks They have published the first images of that future Razr, whose code name is Maven and whose release is scheduled for this summer. And beware, that is not the only important novelty that Motorola is working on, since the same medium affirms that it is finalizing its first roll-up phone with the code name Felix.

New folding and the first roll-up, on the way

The Motorola’s third generation flip phone It is already in the oven and 91mobiles has already given us some details of its design and some technical characteristics. This future device codenamed Maven would arrive in summer with high-end specifications and the same clamshell folding of previous models.

However, the next Razr’s design would more closely resemble Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3, with some more square shapes and without the chin of its predecessor, so that the fingerprint sensor would go to the power button. Initially, always according to rumours, it will go on sale in China at the end of July or beginning of August in two different colors: Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue.

In the back, we observe the presence of a double camera that, according to leaks, would have a main sensor of 50 megapixels f / 1.8 along with a 13-megapixel wide angle that would also serve as a macro. The front camera, for its part, would reach 32 megapixels and would be in a perforation of the interior FullHD + screen.

Account 91mobiles that Motorola had planned offer two versions of the phone– One with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and one with the still unannounced Plus variant, but delays in the supply of Qualcomm’s latest SoC may change their plans. It does seem likely that it will come with two RAM options (8 or 12 GB) and two internal storage options (256 or 512 GB).

In addition, 91mobiles ensures that Motorola is also immersed in the early stages of development of a rollable device known internally as Felix. Unlike OPPO’s proposal, which expands horizontally, Motorola’s future rollable phone allows the flexible, motorized screen to unfold vertically by about a third of its size. At the moment, there are no more details or a prototype of this terminal.