First announced a couple of months ago, finally the new Portal Go and Portal + of Facebook land in Spain, to offer us two new alternatives for smart home devices, with speakers with a screen specifically designed to cover video calls.

Starting with its design, the new Portal Go device is available as a tablet with already integrated surface support, with a smaller size and a 10-inch screen, also incorporating an internal battery which, according to Facebook, will allow us to enjoy 5 hours of video calls and 14 hours of music with a single full charge.

For its part, the new Portal + repeats the basic design of its previous model, equipped with a 14-inch HD screen with adjustable tilt on its base, backed by a hi-fi audio system and Smart Sound technology.

What’s more, both devices will be equipped with the Smart Camera system, able to follow the movements of the participants of the video calls to enlarge the image automatically and always keep everyone focused.

Thus, like their predecessors, the new Portal will once again have compatibility for all company communication platforms, admitting group calls for up to seven simultaneous people through their Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp accounts; in addition to the popular Zoom video calling service.

In the same way, focused on expanding their usefulness as smart speakers, we will meet again the essential functions of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, highlighting the absence of compatibility with Google’s voice service.

Availability and price

With the official announcement of their launch in our country, the distribution of both models is finally opened, currently available for purchase through the official Facebook website, with prices that will be between the 229 euros from Portal Go, and ascending up to 369 euros of the new Portal +.