The new POCO M5 and M5s arrive in Spain, and they are not basic phones at all

Barely three years ago, the entry-level Android range had nothing special, and using it was synonymous with lag and not having the option of doing such flashy things as, for example, playing games. This has changed a lot, and this is due to companies such as POCO. This firm has announced the arrival of new models for this market segment that, in truth, point to being practically revolutionary: the POCO M5 and M5s.

Both models have several shared characteristics, such as using an operating system Androidintegrate 5,000 mAh batteries and even, despite having a fairly tight price, has protection Gorilla Glass so that the day to day does not affect the terminals at all (due to its high resistance). But, the truth is that there are things that are quite different and that make it necessary to carefully review which of the two is the most appropriate.

This is the new POCO M5

Despite being an entry model, it must be said that this device does not lack a fairly important capacity to move all kinds of applications (and without neglecting games). This is achieved thanks to the fact that its processor is a MediaTek Helio G99, an octa-core component that has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU inside and uses six-nanometer manufacturing technology. Therefore, we are talking about enough power to enjoy practically everything.

The memory also stands out, as there are options for 4 and 6GB in RAM, so it is fulfilled in this section. And, in addition, it must be said that it is the LPDDR4X type, which represents a qualitative leap in its work capacity and, obviously, this is noticeable for the better in performance. The storagefor its part, is UFS 2.2 type and is located in a fork that goes from 64 to 128 gigabytesso you won’t have space problems (and if this worries you, don’t worry, you can expand its capacity by using microSD cards).

Good media solutions

The two clearest examples of what we are saying are the screen and the speakers that are integrated into the POCO M5. In the first case we speak of a panel of 6.58 inches with Full HD + resolution and that has a frequency of 90Hz and a brightness power of 500 nits. Regarding the speakers, these are stereo, so you will enjoy the effects of games and movies perfectly.

Others features that are important in this new POCO model are the ones listed below:

Rear camera: 50 + 2 +2MP. The main one with opening F: 1.8 and PDAF.

Front camera: 5MP.

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge (charger included).

Connectivity: 4G; Wi-Fi Dual Band; Bluetooth 5.3; NFC; headphone jack; infrared emitter.

side fingerprint reader

Dimensions: 163.99 x 76.09 x 8.9 millimeters

Weight: 201 grams

What you will find in the POCO M5s

Well, to begin with, the processor is different, but without this being a problem. We talk about a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. As far as memory is concerned, the options are practically a carbon copy of those of the POCO M5, so this section is quite well resolved.

In addition, the screen is somewhat smaller due to the fact that it stays in 6.43 inches, with Full HD + resolution and a very important brightness that goes up to 1,100 nits. Therefore, and taking into account that it has stereo speakers, the terminal we are talking about is not out of place here either.

Other options you will find inside the POCO M5s:

Rear camera: 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP. The main one with opening F: 1.8 and PDAF.

Front camera: 13MP.

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge (charger included).

Connectivity: 4G; Wi-Fi Dual Band; Bluetooth 5.0; NFC; headphone jack; infrared emitter.

side fingerprint reader

Protection against water IP53

Dimensions: 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29 millimeters

Weight: 178 grams

Prices and availability

The two new terminals can be purchased in Spain from September 12 (the POCO M5 could be delayed a bit until the sixteenth of the mentioned month). The two versions that go on sale first of each variant have these prices:

LITTLE M5 4 + 64GB: 209.99 euros

LITTLE M5 4 + 128GB: 229.99 euros

In this case, it should be noted that there is an early bird promotion, which allows you to get them for €189.99 and €209.99, respectively.

LITTLE M5s 4 + 64GB: 189.99 euros

LITTLE M5s 4 + 128GB: 209.99 euros

There is also an introductory offer with which you will get each variant for these prices: €168.99 and €189.99.

