The new OPPO Reno 9 are official: the Android mid-range has never been so good

As expected, the new range of Android phones OPPO Reno 9 it’s official. The manufacturer’s idea is to govern the mid-range product and, the truth is that with the three options that are put up for sale, you can achieve it without many problems. There are possibilities for all tastes and, always, with a good quality and a performance that is beyond any doubt.

There is no crack in the hardware of the device, where you will find top of the line components both in the performance section and in the use of multimedia content. Each of the three models, OPPO Reno 9, Pro and Pro+, have some differences that are more than enough to be justified. And, in addition, in all cases you will find excellent connectivity because they are not lacking from Wi-Fi 6 up to 5G so that Internet access is always the best possible.

OPPO Reno 9, the most basic option

One of the big differences compared to the rest of the models that make up the product range that has just been presented in China has to do with the processor. The one used is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and, like the rest of the models, it has the Android 13 operating system (with the corresponding version of the Color OS 13 development of OPPO itself). The rest of the features are listed below:

RAM memory: 8 or 12GB

Storage: 256 or 512 gigabytes type UFS 3.1

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED with curvature and Full HD + resolution. It includes a frequency of 120Hz and brightness of up to 950 nits, being compatible with HDR10 +

Rear camera: two 64 + 2MP sensors. The first has a focal aperture of F:1.7

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,500mAh with 67W fast charge

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6; 5G; NFC; usb type c

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

Dimensions: 162.3 x 74.2 x 7.19mm

Weight: 174 grams

OPPO

When it comes to price, you can get the cheapest model of the OPPO Reno 9 from 336 euros a most sensible figure.

OPPO Reno 9 Pro, a more powerful model

In this case, the processor built into the computer is a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max, a life insurance in what has to do with performance and, also, in relation to consumption. The rest of the specifications are as follows:

RAM memory: 16GB

Storage: 256 or 512 gigabytes type UFS 3.1

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED with curvature and Full HD + resolution. It includes a frequency of 120Hz and brightness of up to 950 nits, being compatible with HDR10 +

Rear camera: two 50 + 8MP sensors. The first has a focal aperture of F:1.8

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,500mAh with 67W fast charge

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6; 5G; NFC; usb type c

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

Dimensions: 162.3 x 74.2 x 7.19mm

Weight: 174 grams

OPPO

The price of the cheapest option of this model announced by OPPO is 470 euro To the change.

OPPO Reno 9 Pro+, the jewel in the crown

Choosing a SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 It is a clear example that everything necessary has been put in so that this is a terminal that is very attractive to the user due to its good performance and, also, for offering an attractive design. This is the rest of the options offered:

RAM memory: 16GB

Storage: 256 or 512 gigabytes type UFS 3.1

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED with curvature and Full HD + resolution. It includes a frequency of 120Hz and brightness of up to 950 nits, being compatible with HDR10 +

Rear camera: three sensors of 50 + 8 + 2MP. The first has a focal aperture of F:1.8

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,700mAh with 80W fast charge

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6; 5G; NFC; usb type c

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen

Dimensions: 161.5 x 73.6 x 7.99

Weight: 192 grams

OPPO

If this is the OPPO model that catches your eye, you should know that its exchange price remains in the 538 euroa very attractive figure considering everything it offers, which is quite a lot.