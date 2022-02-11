The new OnePlus Pad will arrive with Android 12L

At the end of last year, Android 12L was announced, the version of Google’s operating system optimized for folding phones and tablets, and which is finally gaining a little more presence among devices. And it seems that the rumored OnePlus Pad will be the next to implement this new system.

This has been shared by 91mobiles, who, together with the exclusive information obtained from the informant Yogesh Brar, seem to have come to the conclusion that this tablet would be about to be officially announced in the coming weekswith a first launch in India dated for the first half of 2022. Something that could delay the arrival in our country until the last quarter of this year.

Unfortunately, at the moment no specific information about its components has been released, limiting ourselves to the data that was first leaked. Thus, in addition to the presence of processors Qualcomm Snapdragoneverything indicates that the first OnePlus Pad tablet will have the support of Google servicesleaving the only unknown to know his new custom skin.

However, the company could still opt for two very different variants: either with a cheap tablet to compete with other devices such as the Realme Pad, one of its main global competitors; or a more high-end oriented device, where it would have to compete with devices like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or Lenovo Pad P12 Pro.

And it is that given the suitability of the arrival date of this device, within the framework of the collaboration between OnePlus and Oppo With the pooling of their research and development teams, resources, and the predicted merger of their operating systems, everything points to the OnePlus Pad being one of the first devices to debut with UnifiedOS.