The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are beastly: they quadruple the raytracing performance

puts all the meat on the grill. He does it with his new NVIDIA RTX 4080 and especially with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090its new dedicated graphics cards featuring the Ada Lovelace architecture.

The first members of the RTX 4000 family make a remarkable leap in up to four times the of the previous generation in raytracing and doubles the performance in raster games. The improvements don’t stop there, and we have dlss 3 to help make ray tracing no longer an obstacle to enjoying games and 3D experiences at fantastic FPS rates.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 data sheet

Goodbye Ampere, hello Ada Lovelace

The new graphics cards introduced by Jensen Huang make use of the new Ada Lovelace architecture. With it come new streaming multiprocessors —up to twice the performance and energy efficiency—, new 4th generation Tensor cores —up to twice the performance in AI operations— and new 3rd generation RT (RayTracing) cores —up to twice the ray tracing performance.

The new TSMC 4N manufacturing process It has made it possible to integrate 76,000 million transistors and reinforce the three areas that make up that commitment to ray tracing that NVIDIA takes to a new level with this architecture and these graphics.

The improvements affect several sections, but Jensen Huang made special mention of technology Shader Execution Reordering. Until now, ray tracing was very difficult to parallelize, but GPUs are chips designed to work in parallel.

This technology enables just that: reorganize workloads into more efficient ones and manage to multiply by three the performance of raytracing operations. That’s the first help for frame rates in RTX-enabled games to go up. It’s not the only one.

The other is definitely DLSS 3the new iteration of this technology based on artificial intelligence that, thanks to the new Tensor Core, allows us to “predict” and “generate” not just pixels, but entire frames.

What is the impact of these improvements? According to Huang and NVIDIA data, the improvement is very noticeable. When the first RTX 2000s were released, the performance with RT enabled and DLSS disabled was for example 22-23 frames in Cyberpunk 2077. With RT and DLSS 3 that figure reaches 98-100 FPS (graphics not indicated, but we assume he was referring to the 4090 in this case), which suddenly makes the fluidity fantastic and the level of photorealism spectacular as well.

Promising performance

We will have to wait for the final performance data once independent analyzes are published, but at NVIDIA they wanted to make it clear that both the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 are achieved (with respect to the RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti respectively):

up to 2x performance in raster games

performance in raster games up to 4x performance in ray traced games

Of course, those promises will depend a lot on the game and also on other parameters such as the CPU, memory or motherboard with which the equipment is configured and, of course, the resolution at which we are displaying the game: These technologies make a difference especially when we play at 4K.

This performance has a clear counterpart: the consumption of these graphics goes up to 450 W in the case of the RTX 4090. NVIDIA uses the 16-pin PCIe 5.0 connector, but we can also use an adapter with three 8-pin connectors, although there will be the option of a fourth connector to give overclockers room to maneuver.

versions and price NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will be available from next October 12. The RTX 4080 will be available from November, although no specific date has been given. Prices are as follows:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) starting from €1,099.00 .

. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16GB) as of €1,469.00 .

. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB): As of €1,959.00.

The prices are certainly high and the euro-dollar parity does not help (prices in the US are respectively $899, $1,199, and $1,599), and it will also be necessary to see what is the impact of this launch on the sales of the previous RTX 3000 family that was long inaccessible for cryptocurrency mining.

Developing…