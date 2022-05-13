The new moto g82 5G bets on a full color screen and the best multimedia experience

Presenting itself as the latest addition to this well-known family of mid-range phones, the new moto g82 5G aims to meet the needs of lovers of multimedia contentequipped with the most advanced screen ever seen in this Motorola family, is adding technologies such as multidimensional Dolby Atmos sound, as well as a camera system created to capture even the smallest detail.

Starting with your screen, we find a 6.6-inch Full HD+ OLED panelwhich according to the company, will allow us to experience more than a billion shades of true colors along with the infinite contrast of deeper blacks and richer colors, and a color depth of 10 bits offering 64 times more color combinations than other screens.

Furthermore, thanks to the presence of a Night Light mode, we can keep our eyes protected while enjoying high clarity and minimal blur when watching movies or playing games in low-light environments. And it is that designed for multimedia playback, the screen of the moto g82 5G has an ultra-fast refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Inside, the phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 695 mobile processorwhich offers faster performance for smooth gaming, reliable streaming and professional-grade photography, without consuming excessive resources from your device.

To take your experience to the next level, the phone combines this screen with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technologyoffering a wider and clearer sound range together with an intelligent power amplifier, which allows you to turn up the volume without suffering from the audio.

Although it is not that it is left behind in the rest of the aspects. And it is that the moto g82 5G has a triple camera system on the back, with a 50 MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology, an 8 MP 2-in-1 camera, featuring a wide-angle lens and a depth sensor for two unique perspectives, as well as a 2 MP Macro camera to help you capture every detail. A configuration completed with a 16 MP front selfie camera with Dual Capture mode, which allows simultaneous recording using the rear and front cameras.

Finally, ensuring an uninterrupted experience, we will have a huge battery of 5,000 mAh backed by a 30 W TurboPower fast charging system.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the new moto g82 5G available in Spain through the brand’s official website, with two color options to choose between Meteorite Gray and White Lily, and a fairly affordable price of 329 euros.