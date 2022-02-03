The new Moto G Stylus (2022) is now official: this is what it offers

Motorola has just officially introduced the third generation of Moto G Stylus mobiles. The new Moto G Stylus (2022) brings updated specifications with respect to the Moto G Stylus (2021), although absences such as support for 5G connectivity and mobile payments via NFC will be missing.

The improvements can be found in its screen, in the RAM, in the capacity of its battery, and in the rear camera configuration, this time betting on a MediaTek processor instead of Qualcomm, maintaining its position as a mid-range, although standing at the top of the Moto G mobile family.



Regarding the screen, it is still a 6.8″ FullHD+ LCD, only that in this model it adopts a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz. RAM memory grows to 6GB, being the only option, like the internal storage, which remains at 128 GB expandable via microSD cards.

As we say, this third generation bets on a MediaTek processor instead of Qualcomm, choosing the model Helium G88 of the said company.

Regarding the photographic section, the updated rear camera setup comprises of a 50MP main camera followed by an 8MP wide angle/macro camera and a 2MP depth camera.

The front camera remains at 16MP.

For its part, the battery storage capacity grows to 5,000 mAh compared to 4,000 mAh in last year’s model, without further changes, missing aspects such as fast charging, so common at this point in the evolution of smartphones.

For those who may be interested, this model It also has a physical connector for headphones. And how could it be otherwise, it will have its own stylus, which can be stored inside the mobile device itself.

A critical aspect is that it will come at this point with Android 12, when the most logical thing at this point is to bet on Android 12, and the company’s update policy seems unattractive.

If you follow the same tactic as last year, it is possible that throughout the summer we will see an option with 5G, although at the moment we do not know. The company has announced that this model is now available for pre-order in the United States for $299.99 under the color options: Twilight Blue and Metallic Rose.

More information: Motorola

Image credit: Motorola