The new MacBook Pro hides a “Turbo” mode. How does it work?

On October 18 we had one of the most important Apple appointments. Mainly because the company renewed its range of MacBook Pro laptops with versions that boast unleashed power. All thanks to M1 Pro and M1 Max processor of the new MacBook Pro.

We know that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the most vitaminized model. For this it has the new jewel in the crown of the American manufacturer. We are talking about the M1 Max processor, Apple’s most powerful SoC and which promises performance beyond any doubt.

Remember those laptops that had a turbo mode? Well, you know that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will have a very similar function. Or this is what emerges from the latest tweet posted by Steve Moser, a contributor to MacRumors, and who has discovered this secret feature of the new laptop from the Cupertino-based firm.

This is how the 16-inch MacBook Pro High Power Mode works

Found more information on the high power power mode in the macOS RC: “Your Mac will optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks. This may result in louder fan noise.

As you can see in the message that Moser has published, the Macbook pro hides a way to “optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks” and that would arrive with the next macOS Monterey, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its family of notebooks.

To get started, It should be noted that this mode will be exclusive to the MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor. The 14-inch model with the M1 Pro processor would not have this feature.

The idea is increase processor performance by forcing it by overclocking, which consists of squeezing the clock speed of the different cores of the M1 Max processor. From the looks of it, this system spins the fan faster to prevent the entire system from overheating.

It should be remembered that Apple has had many problems with the temperature of its devices. You just have to go back to the 2018 Intel Core i9 MacBook Pro, which offered lower performance than the Intel Core i7 processor version. A bug that was fixed by a software update, but that generated a lot of impact.

So we will have to see how Apple will deal with possible overheating problems of the MacBook Pro with M1 Max processor with the aim of avoiding a new controversy. More, if one takes into account that the price of these models exceeds 3,000 euros for the most basic version.

Anyway, until the new version of Apple’s operating system arrives officially, fingers will have to be crossed for this 2021 MacBook Pro Turbo mode work as it should.