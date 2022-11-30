The new M2 Max chip in Macs won’t be as amazing as we think

- Advertisement -

We feed on rumors because a lot of it comes true. Depending on the source from which they come, it is more than likely that they will come true. It is not the same that the news is promoted by a collaborator of a little-known medium and with few successes behind it than it is, for example, by Bloomberg. This rumor that is with us right now has been launched by a contributor important enough to pay attention. This says that Apple’s new M2 Max chip in tests performed, It does not produce results that live up to expectations.

Geekbench tests do not say that the new M2 Max chip is the best

We are waiting for Apple to want to update Apple chips with some new devices that will most likely end up being called M2 Max. There have been rumors about them for a long time and that the new Macs that carry it will be real machines that are very difficult to deal with.

However, although we do not have these chips with us, the rumors launched by the user of Twitter @VNchocoTaco indicate, according to tests carried out through Geekbench, that the performance results of this new M2 Max chip They are not as high as expected.

The user has posted an image on the social network where the performance results of the tests carried out on this supposed M2 Max can be seen. The results indicate that it is only 14% faster than the M1 Max chip.

New Mac’s Geekbench 5 scores!

12 cores, 96GB of RAM

Looking at the image, it can be seen how it is a device identified as “Mac14.6”. Interestingly, Geekbench 5 shows that this device has an Apple M2 Max CPU, and it doesn’t officially exist. The M2 Max chip used in the benchmark test has a 12-core CPU with 3.54GHz and 96GB of RAM. It scored 1,853 points in the single-core tests and 13,855 in multi-core tests.

For comparison, the M1 Max chip that powers the MacBook Pro and entry-level Mac Studio has 10 cores with 3.2GHz and it reaches 1746 points with a single core and 12154 in multi-cores.

Now is when the speculations begin: It may be that it has not been measured well or that this chip will not really be as good as expected. We will have to wait.