The new Lord of the Rings game comes to Android

Are you a fan of the work of JRR Tolkien, do you miss war strategy games and do you have an Android phone? Then you have everything you need to face the game of The Lord of the Rings: Let the Battle Begin, an old, but new adventure in Middle Earth in which you will be able to surround yourself with the characters that, first the books and later the movies, made famous all over the world.

Now the game of The Lord of the Rings: Let the Battle Begin What is it about, beyond that war strategy mentioned in passing: does it take up the original story of the trilogy of The Lord of the rings? Does he continue it or does he invent one from scratch? Perhaps you choose to place the plot in another time and place within the same imaginary universe? Having also mentioned that the most popular characters in the saga are there, it is not necessary to give it much more thought.

This is how he introduces himself to the game of The Lord of the Rings: War, first season of The Lord of the Rings: Let the Battle Begin:

“The epic tales of yesterday, whether of love, friendship, or glory, culminated a long time ago. A new War of the Ring is about to begin, and the fate of Middle-earth is now in your hands. An unstoppable dark power has long been growing and infiltrating every corner of Middle-earth. From Minas Tirith to Mount Doom, each faction desperately tries to seize control of the One Ring to assert their dominance over Middle-earth.

A ring to govern them all.

The War of the Ring has begun again! “

The Lord of the Rings: Let the Battle Begin It has been developed by NetEase for Android and iPhone, although it comes first to the open platform. In fact, the game is available on Google Play one day earlier than expected and at the time of publishing this article, it exceeds 100,000 downloads and its rating remains at an average score of 4.2, with more and more negative scores from a single star … why?

How is it possible that a game of The Lord of the rings The one that can’t even be played yet, is he already receiving so much contempt? For the simple reason that it cannot be played yet: the download and installation is already possible, but the servers are not yet ready for action, which is generating many annoyances – and their consequent reactions – among those who were preparing to destroy the game. Middle-earth with its armies.

Because here is the differentiating point of the game The Lord of the Rings: Let the Battle Begin– You can choose to embody the heroes and forces of good that you already know, or just the opposite: you can lead the armies of Mordor, at the service of Sauron himself, and command the legions of orcs as you please … Or rather, you can do it, once the servers are activated.

At the time of publishing this article, there are still 10 hours left for which the servers of The Lord of the Rings: Let the Battle Begin admit players. Meanwhile, you can fill in the NetEase account, link it to your profile, and more. Although perhaps what you are wondering is what the game of The Lord of the Rings: Let the Battle Begin, for which we leave you with a second trailer, of type gameplay, which will clarify it for you.