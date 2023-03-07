The new LinkedIn to become the great source of professional knowledge

LinkedIn introduced this past Friday the “Collaborative Articles” feature, a feature powered by Artificial Intelligence that turns articles into “conversation starters,” with which it hopes to be the largest professional knowledge base possible.

The social networking platform quantifies in more than “10 billion years of professional experience, billions of trials and experiments, of errors and successes, in almost all countries and all industries”, accumulated on its platform, and that now tries to unlock its potential for the benefit of every member of the user community through the new feature.



Encouraging the contributions of professionals based on their experiences

To do this, the new function will be based on articles already published on the platform as a basis so that the corresponding links are generated towards suitable relevant members, and that these are improved with personal contributions based on “lessons, anecdotes and advice”. based on their respective professional experiences.

LinkedIn defines the mode of operation as follows:

These articles start out as AI-powered conversation starters, developed with our editorial team. Then, using the LinkedIn skills chart, we match each article with relevant expert members who can contribute lessons, anecdotes, and advice based on their professional experience.

It is from when what is called magic arises, where collaborative articles will give rise to shared knowledge, which will be useful for all professionals who want to learn from the experiences of others, strengthening collective knowledge that would otherwise be impossible. to perform.

Another mode of discovering interesting members to follow

Linkedin also gives the possibility that members can react to the contributions of collaborative articles and through them, members can also meet other members to follow and learn from them over time.

Members who contribute to articles will also receive a new “Giving Your Time and Expertise” badge, which other members can find both on their profiles and on each contribution.

And it is that with the new function, LinkedIn says that:

With collaborative articles, we’re investing in creating more equitable ways to unlock this knowledge across the professional world.

More information: LinkedIn