The new LG Ultra arrive in Spain, let Apple’s MacBooks be prepared

More and more manufacturers are betting on competing face to face with Apple’s MacBooks, even with the aim of offering laptops for professional use. An example is LG that has just presented new equipment that has excellent quality and that, in addition, offers excellent power so that you can do everything you need wherever you go.

The two devices belong to the LG Ultra range, and have very interesting details in terms of their design, such as the fact that they are finished in high-strength aluminum (they are certified with the US military durability designated MIL-STD-810G). In addition, it does not lack high-quality backlit keyboards and the touchpads offer great precision, since we are talking about a four-point touch recognition.

So are the two new LG Ultra laptops

Both models, apart from the design, share some options that are important to know. An example is that they include stereo speakers compatible with DTS and, in addition, in the connectivity section they are very complete. An example of what we say is that it has a Thunderbolt port (or USB type C); HDMI video output and, in addition, they also include three additional USB type A connections to connect all kinds of accessories.

The most powerful model announced

This is the one that includes screen 17 inches with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 being its IPS panel and the brightness of up to 350 nits. It is important to mention that Mirametrix’s LG Glance security technology is included, which activates a function that, if it detects that the user moves away from the computer, this component is turned off or the content is blurred so that no one can see what you are doing (this is also included in the other model launched on the market).

LG

This is a computer that uses an architecture of Intel because your processors are from this manufacturer and you can use from Core i5 up to i7 (always Alder Lake). And in what has to do with memory you will find from 8 to 12GB of RAM and storage is viable, but always SSD type. It is important to note that the dedicated graphic that it integrates is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti with four gigabytes type GDDR6, so there is nothing that can resist it in this section.

With an 80 Wh battery that ensures more than 12 hours of use without any restrictions, it should be mentioned that this is a team that weighs only 1.95 kilos, so it is not a slab in the backpack when you have to go from one place to another. The color in which this range is for sale is silver, and as far as price is concerned, the LG 17U70Q can be obtained from 1,999 euros.

The cheapest LG Ultra, but it is attractive

With a smaller screen, in this case of 16 incheswhich reaches 250 nits and has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels, one of the things that stands out in this model is that its architecture is amd. Thus, the embedded processor is a Ryzen R5 or, failing that, R7 (Barceló type).

LG

In what has to do with memory, and using internal SSD drives; It should be noted that the RAM is 8 or 16GB, so there is no problem with the Windows 11 operating system (which is the one that both computers integrate). The graphics, for its part, is an AMD Radeon, so it offers good performance in all kinds of situations.

This model of the LG Ultra range (16U70Q), arrives with a weight of 1.6 kilos and the color with which it can be obtained is gray, being the price that it has from 1,049 eurosa most sensible figure considering everything it offers.

