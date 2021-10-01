the new jbl reflect flow pro headphones arrive in spain

The prestigious hi-fi sound firm JBL has announced that one of its latest wireless headphones will go on sale in Spain next week. These come with outstanding characteristics when it comes to enjoying our favorite music when we do sports. Resistant headphones that do not renounce the excellent sound that has always characterized the brand’s headphones. We are going to know the price and availability of these headphones in Spain, where they will become a perfect alternative, in many ways even better, to other headphones, such as AirPods.

Price and availability in Spain

The JBL Reflect Flow PRO They can be purchased in our country from next October 7. We can do it for € 169.99 in the colors black, blue, white and pink within the JBL online store in Spain. Headphones that stand out in all aspects, from their attractive design finished in pastel colors, to their technical characteristics, which are first class without sacrificing sound quality and resistance to the elements. Since they have IP68 certification, which allows them to be submerged in water without fear of damage, always for a limited time, of course.

JBL

Thanks to this certification, it obtains total resistance to water and dust, so we can play sports with them in the most hostile environments. Feature the renowned ear tip design JBL POWERFIN, which turns the experience of wearing them into something really comfortable and pleasant. Headphones that boast of having active noise cancellation of the highest quality and with the latest technology at our fingertips. Thanks to it, unwanted sound is blocked, making complete silence in crowded places. But if we need the opposite, to leave the silence to listen to someone, we can do it thanks to the function Smart Ambient.

JBL

Something possible thanks to 6 microphones these headphones have, which also allows you to have crystal-clear sound calls and no surrounding noise. We have the Google or Alexa assistant to be able to use them completely as a hands-free. If we combine the battery of the headphones with the battery of its carrying case, these can obtain a autonomy of use of up to 30 hours. A good reflection of what these headphones are is that they have been awarded the Red Dot Product Design 2021 award, which highlights the innovative design of these headphones.

