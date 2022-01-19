The new iSIM technology has been put to the test

Physical space inside electronic devices is at a premium, so manufacturers are looking for new ways to implement certain functions more efficiently.

The new iSIM standard (embedded SIM) It is based on integrating the SIM technology in the main chipset of the device, without requiring a separate chip to process the data like the eSIM.

iSIM reduces the space required to implement SIM services, while offering all the benefits of eSIM, such as remote SIM provisioning by operators.

Vodafone, Qualcomm and Thales demonstrate the iSIM standard

Vodafone, Qualcomm and the French multinational Thales have carried out tests with a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 test on the Vodafone network.

The new standard will allow devices such as wearables, laptops, tablets, Virtual Reality headsets and IoT devices to benefit from active data connections without wasting space.

At the moment, there is no deadline for the appearance of the first iSIM devices on the market.