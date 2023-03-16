5G News
The new iPhone 14 in yellow color is now available: This is what it looks like in reality

The new iPhone 14 in yellow color is now available: This is what it looks like in reality

Published on

Published on

By Abraham
A few days ago, Apple announced a new yellow color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. This color is in addition to the Blue, Purple, Midnight, Star White, and (PRODUCT)RED colors that were already available since launch last year.

In TechSmart we have already got an iPhone 14 Plus in this striking color, which surprises at first glance due to its finish gaudy.

As we indicated in the title, the new color is not a muted yellow, but a really intense tone that stands out in the hand. The back has a glossy finish, while the side edges have a matte finish that gives it a golden hue.

Without a doubt, it is a color aimed at those who prefer not to go unnoticed, since when you are on a call with the iPhone to your ear or leave it face down on the table, it attracts glances.

How to hide entire pages of applications on your iPhone with iOS 14

For the rest, the yellow iPhone 14 / 14 Plus is, how could it be otherwise, exactly the same as the rest of the colors in terms of features. It comes with a dual camera system, the powerful A15 Bionic chip and security features such as SOS Emergency via satellite (not yet available in Spain) and accident detection.

Price and availability

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available with capacities of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB from €1,009 (mediamarkt | Amazon | Manzana) and €1,159 (mediamarkt | Amazon | Manzana), respectively.


More like this

