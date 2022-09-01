The new iPhone 14 already have an official presentation date!

- Advertisement -

Apple just confirmed that it will hold its first fall reveal event next Wednesday 7 of September. The event starts at 10:00 in the morning, which will be 19:00 in Spain, and will be broadcast online.

This year, the event will take place in person at the Steve Jobs Theater in iphone-ipad-or-ipod-apple-just-released-a-rare-update/">Apple Park, which is a change from recent years in which the pandemic had forced Apple to hold its events entirely online.

This is the most important event of the year for Apple, since it is when we expect the company to present its new devices.

As always, the focus will be on the new iPhone 14 family, which according to rumors will consist of four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. In addition, we could see a new Apple Watch Series 8 and perhaps the long-awaited renewal of the AirPods Pro.

Apple’s invitations don’t usually give clues as to what it will announce. This year the invitation shows the Apple logo forming a constellation of stars, with the legend “Far out.”



