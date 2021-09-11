The new iPhone 13 will be presented on September 14

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Apple returns to its old ways and will present its new family of mobile devices, as has been customary every year since 2007, on Tuesday of the second week of September. The coronavirus pandemic caused the presentation – and marketing – of the iPhone 12, which were shown to the world in mid-October, to be delayed last year, but this year the Cupertino company recovers its usual timing.

Apple will foreseeably present devices with better cameras and processor than the iPhone 12

This has just been confirmed by announcing that its next “great event” will take place next Tuesday, September 14, at 7:00 p.m. (CET) and 10:00 a.m. in California (United States). What does not change this year is the way the event is held, which will be broadcast only via streaming, virtually, from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters.

The truth is that Apple has not confirmed that the iPhone 13 family of phones will be introduced. As usual, secrecy is maximum, although the rumor mill has been running for months and there has been speculation with a thousand and one functions of the new phones.

But despite the fact that there is no official confirmation – there never is – it is assumed that Apple will show its new mobile phones at the big fall event, as has been the case for more than a decade. It is also not known for sure if the name of the phone will be iPhone 13, although everything seems to indicate that it is.

The new devices are expected to arrive in the same sizes as the iPhone 12, although with improved functionalities, such as the refresh rate of the screen, the camera or the processor. However, we will have to wait until Tuesday to know all the details. This is the invitation that Apple has distributed, confirming the celebration of the event:

