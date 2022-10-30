The new iPad Pro and iPad 10 are official, this is Apple’s bet

- Advertisement -

The Apple company has been punctual in the appointment it had with tablet lovers and, as expected, in the month of October 2022 it has announced new models. The new ones iPad They arrive to compete with the increasing competition that the firm has in the market and, as we mentioned, both models arrive with the iPadOS 16 operating system.

Something that is important is that the two new models that are already official arrive with the connection port usb type c. In this way, the regulations of the European Union in this regard are complied with in plenty of time. In addition, the commitment to aluminum as a manufacturing material is maintained, this being recycled. Therefore, we are talking about devices that considerably reduce their carbon footprint. And this is appreciated in the new Apple iPad.

This is the new iPad Pro

Apple’s most powerful option in the tablet market is renewed with two models that maintain the screen dimensions that currently exist: 11 and 12.9 inches. Both devices can be had with different storage capacities, ranging from 128GB to a formidable 2TB. Therefore, important steps continue to be taken to make the cloud an option, not an obligation.

One of the great novelties of the new iPad Pro is that they include the apple m2 processor, which replaces the previous generation M1. The power, consequently, increases considerably, since both performance and RAM management are increased, allowing the operating system to work like a shot. With advanced power reduction options, the new devices support Stage Manager for laptop-like use.

Manzana

Other good options that are important to highlight in these new generation tablets is that they include connectivity WiFi 6which allows them to reach transfer speeds of up to 2.4 GB/s, and is not lacking in compatibility with advanced security options and with the Apple Pencil, improving the precision in use that it offers thanks to the evolved screen included in the new iPad Pro.

Availability and price

The sale of this equipment is located in the October 26th, but from today you can reserve them. In what has to do with prices, the smallest screen model can be obtained from 1,049 euros, while the 12.9-inch one amounts to €1,449. That is, as usual, they are not cheap at all.

New iPad 10, the new attack on the mid-range of tablets

This new generation of Apple’s basic option, gone are the times when it was the only king of the firm, and among other things, it has an important orientation towards the education sector. The fact is that among its novelties it includes the processor Apple A14 Bionic, which increases its power and does not lack Touch ID on the power button. Yes, it sounds quite like the iPad Air.

Manzana

With storage capacities of 64 and 128GBit should be noted that it offers compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2. Its weight is only 477 grams, and other important features are the following:

10.9-inch Retina Display

12 megapixel front and rear camera

Connectivity: WiFi and 5G (only in models with mobile data)

Autonomy of up to 10 hours

Dimensions: 248 x 179 x 7 millimeters

Price and sale

This model will also be available for purchase in stores on October 26, and the reservation is already activated. In what has to do with what you have to pay to get it, it must be said that there is a pleasant surprise, since the most basic model costs 499 euros. A number that is quite sensible.

