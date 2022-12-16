The new Instagram tools to recover access to accounts in trouble

Instagram has enough tools that allow users to keep their accounts secure, although it also has support tools to help those users who have problems accessing their accounts for various reasons, including the possibility that they have suffered attacks.

In this regard, after months of testing the new verification function option in which two selected contacts are involved to receive requests to confirm the identity of the affected user himself, this new option begins to be officially available.



New ways to recover and more

This option allows, in the event of not being able to access the account itself, that two selected trusted contacts confirm in the request received that the affected user is who they say they are so that they can access their own account again.

But more important is the launch of a new support section in which the user can recover the account in case it has been attacked, does not remember the password, has lost two-factor verification or for some reason has been suspended.

This is Instagram.com/hacked, accessible via web browser from the desktop or from the mobile device itself.

The new section will guide you until you can recover your account, and even if you have several accounts associated with your information, you will be able to choose the one in which you have an access problem to enable its restoration.

According to Instagram:

We know that losing access to your Instagram account can be stressful, so we want to make sure that people have multiple options to recover their accounts if they lose access.

On the other hand, from Instagram they indicate that they are testing new support methods in order to help prevent possible future attacks.

To the removal of accounts considered malicious through automated systems, Now it adds preventive warnings about accounts suspected of identity theft, which does not act maliciously from the beginning, in case they send follow-up requests.

And in the coming months, warnings will be sent to accounts suspected of impersonating companies and who want to send direct messages.

And finally, to give greater reliability with the accounts considered authentic, they expand the blue verification badges, which were already available in the Profiles, to the Stories and direct messages and, soon, they will also reach the Feed, according to the company. .

More information: Instagram