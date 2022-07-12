The new Instagram tool for live broadcasts from the desktop

Instagram is preparing a tool that will make it easier for broadcasters to use specialized streaming software from the desktop as an alternative to the usual use of mobile device cameras in their live broadcasts.

Meta’s social platform is currently testing Live Producer with a small group of broadcastersalthough despite this, the tool is not yet fully operational.



With Live Producer, the companies will be able, in addition to transmitting content in real time using specialized software, to attend to the comments that the followers make throughout the transmissions.

But besides these capabilities, Live Producer doesn’t support more functions in principle, so it can’t be used for other functions like live rooms, fundraising, shopping, and more.

According to a Meta spokesperson for Techcrunch:

We’re always working on ways to make Instagram Live a meaningful place to share experiences. now we are testing a way to allow broadcasters to broadcast live using streaming software with a small group of partners

In any case, this movement will allow higher quality transmissions by being able to combine multiple cameras, external microphones, and even graphics, which will make transmissions more attractive.

To get started, you’ll need to open your streaming software and find where to include the stream URL and key, which will be needed for the software to send your settings to Instagram Live. Then it will be necessary to open the desktop version of Instagram, click on “Add publication” and then choose “Live” through its drop-down menu.

Subsequently, you must indicate the title and select the audience, where the “Practice” option is included for those who want to carry out tests beforehand. If “Public” is selected, they will be taken to a screen with the unique URL and stream key along with instructions on how to use them.

In addition, they will have a preview of how the transmission will look.

At the end, from Instagram they aim to end the transmission in Live Producer first and then on the transmission software so that problems do not appear that way.

The companies, in addition to broadcasting live, will be able to download the broadcasts made. This is one more step for Instagram in the field of video, moving away step by step from what it was in its day.

Image Credit: Instagram/TechCrunch