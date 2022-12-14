The new Instagram to strengthen connections between users

A rain of news on Instagram, some of them already stable, and others in the testing phase. All of them seek to encourage connection and collaboration with other users within the social networking platform.

The arrival of the Notes function stands out, and that basically allows you to share thoughts in an ephemeral way with up to 60 characters between text and emojis, for 24 hours, not being able to have more than one note at the same time, looking more like a replacement for updates of State than in a function to compete with Twitter.



It will only be necessary to go to the upper part of the inbox (of direct messages), select followers in follow-up or users from the list of close friends, and share the note, which those chosen will have it available in the back top of their respective inboxes.

During the time the Note is available, the comments they receive will arrive in their own inbox as conventional direct messages.

According to Goal:

During testing, we learned that people liked having a light and easy way to share what’s on their minds and start conversations. From asking for recommendations to sharing what they’re up to, Notes gives people an informal and spontaneous way to express themselves and connect with each other.

Other new ways to strengthen connections, now in testing

On the other hand, Instagram is testing new features for Stories (ephemeral stories) with the aim of strengthening connections between users. In this regard, they are testing a version of the Add Yours sticker where friends can be invited to participate in the Stories whose content reminds them of them.

And they are also beginning to test Candid, a feature inspired by the BeReal social network, so that users and their friends can “capture and share” what they are doing at a certain moment through a Story, which will be visible to “those who also share theirs.

And finally, to reinforce interactions in groups, Instagram will soon bring Group Profiles, a new type of profile that will allow you to share content with the rest of the group members instead of sharing it with the followers of the account.

And in addition, they are also beginning to test Collaborative Collections, to connect with friends who have common interests and share content in group collections or through direct messages 1 to 1.

According to Goal:

You can start or add to a collaborative collection by saving a post directly from the feed or by sharing a post with a friend via DM and saving from there.

As we can see, Instagram does not stop growing in features, further moving away from the original concept that more than one fell in love with, somehow wishing for the return of the original Instagram.

