The new Google Maps in Spain will allow you to save gasoline when you choose a route

A year and a half ago, among other innovations,google- -app-step-by-step/"> Google Maps integrated ecological routes. We also learned months later that these routes would be the default. However, it sounded a bit distant to us seeing that this feature was limited to some territories which did not include Spain.

In these days the arrival of this function in our country has already been confirmed. And it is that Google Maps will allow us to see the routes that spend less fuel and that, therefore, they are the ones that pollute the least.

From now on, the function begins to spread in Spain

As is often the case when integrating new features, Google Maps does not add them directly with a general update, but rather occurs Stepwise. Hence, it is possible that you do not have this function enabled yet, but you will only have to wait a few hours or days for it to appear. Similarly, having the app updated to its latest version will help.

The moment you have this feature enabled, if you don’t already have it, you’ll be able to tell because the most efficient path is highlighted when setting the route. It does so with a leaf icon, although it does not always appear, since not all routes have options available that allow them to pollute less.

A good way to check if you already have this option and that it will help you to adapt the function to your circumstances is to the type of fuel your vehicle uses. You can see this in the route options that appear when you click on the three-dot icon in the upper right. In addition to the already classic options of Avoid highways, avoid tolls Y avoid ferriesthe option to configure whether the vehicle is , diesel, electric or hybrid will appear.

It can be said that It is not that new routes appear that did not exist before, but now the app is equipped with enough data to know how to distinguish which of all is the most efficient. And, although sometimes there may be other faster options, these will undoubtedly be great incentives to save money on fuel and lend a good hand to the planet.