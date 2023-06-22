The new Google for Education tools for teaching and learning

- Advertisement -

It has already been a tradition that at the end of the current school year, some technology companies present the news for their educational platforms for the next school year.

Today it was Google who, taking advantage of the celebration of ISTE, the largest educational technology exhibition in the United States, has presented its news for the educational field with the arrival of new tools to Google for Education.



- Advertisement -

Both the new tools and the updating of the current ones pursue an improvement in the educational experience, offering all kinds of facilities to educators to be more efficient when it comes to teaching their syllabi.

For a more personalized learning

In this section, Google presents the integration of its children’s service for learning to read Read Along in Google Classroomto facilitate learning both with its own resources and those of the service itself, with the help of the AI ​​to receive suggestions, and to continuously monitor the learning progress of the students, being for now in the early access phase and available on English.

Google Classroom will also allow educators to include interactive questions to verify comprehension throughout the duration of the videos in tasks where videos are attached on YouTube, being able to contribute their own questions or select and edit questions that the AI ​​suggests. At the moment, this feature will soon enter beta phase to be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and Malay.

The application Screencast for Chromebooks It will have demo tools and will allow presentations to be taken to any desktop or tablet computer through the web player. Using the cast moderator feature of ChromeOS linked in Screencast, teachers and students will be able to share their screens wirelessly on a central display using a secure passcode.

- Advertisement -

And it also arrives Google for Education App Hub as a place where educators and administrators can find applications that can be integrated into Classroom tasks through Classroom plugins, tools that facilitate class management, and more.

Improving collaboration and accessibility

In this section, Google says that google meet is gaining new capabilities, featuring tile pairing for pairing two people in meetings so that when either person speaks, they both stand out on screen, such as pairing a presenter and their sign language interpreter.

Meet is also adding Q&A and polling capabilities to live streams to enable larger interactions. And through Education Plus, Meet now supports up to 1,000 attendees.

- Advertisement -

The analysis function will arrive in the coming months to classroom so that educators have a better view of student engagement and performance, including assignment completion, grades earned, and more.

To make lesson planning easier, both Curriculum Makers and Verified Teachers can share links to lesson templates and classwork to view content or brainstorm ideas for bringing content to their classes without needing to be a co-teacher. This feature is coming to Classroom in beta and is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese.

Educators on the Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Education Plus plans will also be able to plan, organize, and analyze assignments and grades according to the grading periods they choose.

And in chrome on desktop Soon you will have the reading mode tool that modifies the characteristics of the texts to make reading easier and free from distractions. And users with screen readers will be able to take advantage of PDF OCR technology in the coming months in the Chrome browser on ChromeOS for converting images to text.

safe learning

In this section, Google points out that students will have new tools to carry out their learning safely.

Administrators will have new controls Google Workspace for Education, to make it easier to control both who accesses and what applications in a host and when. Drive increases protections against spam with the arrival of the new view, which allows you to separate and review files, marking unwanted items as spam.

The Chromebooks They will have greater data controls so that administrators can configure rules to prevent content copying, screenshots, screen sharing and printing, enabling them to carry out better content protection, while teachers and students will have on Chromebooks with new privacy toggles for more control.

Via/Image Credit: Google