5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsThe new Google Docs and Drive UI starts rolling out today

The new Google Docs and Drive UI starts rolling out today

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
acastro stk459 08.jpg
acastro stk459 08.jpg
- Advertisement -

Google has started to roll out an updated UI for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides that’s meant to fit in with its Material Design 3 language. The apps still work the same way they used to, but Google writes in an announcement post that they should now be a bit more “simplified,” with less clutter and a few improvements and additions.

Writing about the update when it was announced in February, my colleague Jay Peters noted that it’s similar to Gmail’s new look, which makes sense given that Google says it’s trying to “streamline core collaboration journeys across our products.”

Easily accessible filters are a nice new feature coming with the design update.
GIF: Google

- Advertisement -

I’ll point you toward Jay’s article for a bit more info on the new design, but the important news for today is that it’s going to start showing up in the wild. So if you’ve noticed that something looks a bit different while you’re writing or working on a spreadsheet, that may be why.

Google says that it’ll be rolling out over the next 15 days for users on rapid release domains and that everyone should have it by March 25th. The company says it’ll be coming to all Workspace and personal users as well as people who are still on its legacy G Suite Basic and Business plans.

A robot of a span that will help us to know the oceans, nothing better than fish and aims at space exploration: this is CARL-Bot

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iOS

Snapchat already has its own chat with artificial intelligence: how it works

Snapchat adds to the trend of chatbots. Through artificial intelligencethe social network will add...
Android

In my hands for a few days, this Realme GT3 is actually the umpteenth...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.