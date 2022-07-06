The new golden age of SMS: The 5 most common uses in business marketing

- Advertisement -

We live in an age of immediacy and over-information, new media, Twitter, the rise of podcasts… Information can be overwhelming and applications like WhatsApp contribute to this. Rare is the day that we do not receive an “important” message. ” with thousands of reposts or the week we don’t appear in a new group. With its more than 2,000 million active users, the messaging application has been the main cause of the displacement suffered by SMS in personal communications. However, far from disappearing, text messages live a new golden age.

Since the December 3, 1992 programmer Neil Papworth sent the first SMS to congratulate a friend on Christmas, text messages became popular little by little until their boom in 1999, when the operators began to popularize them, with the aim of attracting customers. The service, which was an unprecedented success, especially among young people between 18 and 25 years old, brought with it a new way of communication and a new language in the first decade of the 21st century.

The current renaissance of text messaging is tied more to business than personal use. SMS is regularly used to confirm orders in the e-commercebut also to confirm appointments and send alerts or reminders to clients.

Why are more and more bulk SMS being sent?

More and more companies resort to sending Bulk SMS in the strategies to communicate with their clients due to the high opening rate they present, which is around 95%.

The possibility of generating measurable campaigns It provides very valuable information for organizations. In addition, mass SMS facilitate the enrichment of text messages with creative content in video or image format, as well as the inclusion of a landing page. Likewise, they allow the adaptation of the message to the characteristics of the client, the inclusion of a customizable sender with the consequent increase in brand visibility and the programming of shipments on the desired date.

The five most common uses of SMS in companies

At a business level, SMS has multiple uses. Next, we are going to review the five most common.

Flash sales or temporary offers

A flash sale is an offer or discount generated by a company for a short period of time. Limited availability and temporary countdown encourage impulse buying.

These types of notifications work very well due to the possibility that the flash offers to reach a large number of users, immediately and during the period of validity of the offer.

These promotions have three main characteristics:

– The offers are much more aggressive than those offered by your business on a regular basis.

– Availability of stock is limited.

– The period of time in which it is present is extremely short. It can be several days or even several hours.

Flash sales help to generate brand presence, obtain new customers and increase sales in a very short time.

appointment reminders

The use of SMS to remind appointments It is also one of the most frequent in the relationship with your customers. The goals: reduce absences and increase your income.

This practice helps to reduce missed appointments, reschedule visits and reassign the time to another client automatically, thus avoiding the double loss for your business of canceling an appointment without prior notice at the last minute.

Companies with commercial activities related to health have made this type of shipments, but they have also been implemented by restaurants, hotels, real estate and Human Resources departments.

Order confirmation

Order confirmation SMS have increased in parallel with the growth of online purchases.

Security is a fundamental element throughout the process. In this context, it is no longer enough to enter the secret number of the card, but the use of other codes is increasingly required, such as those provided by the online store with the order confirmation and its status or those from the banking entity.

The code in the purchase process is received by the user on his smartphone in the form of an SMS. The message received is unique for each transaction, so it generates added value in terms of reliability, guaranteeing the security of each of the operations.

traffic generation

Companies usually send SMS to their customers with the aim of boosting visits to the web, since an increase in them translates into a greater number of transactions, income and traffic.

The usual method is through sending messages with a link to the website or a landing page to attract visitors.

This practice can be done to inform customers about the publication of a new post or even to make an important communication by sending through the text message to the information that appears on the web page. User segmentation may also be relevant in this aspect, since depending on their purchase history they can be offered one content or another.

event promotion

SMS are also used to send invitations to events, both face-to-face and online, with the aim of obtaining confirmations of attendance and being able to optimize their celebration. In the strategy it is necessary to take into account the possible capacity limitation and the logistics necessary to manage possible displacements. The invitation message must include the basic information: type of event, date and venue, as well as a link to obtain more information or confirm attendance.

Likewise, SMS are also often used to carry out satisfaction surveys and to collect information about menus and possible intolerances of the attendees. Another use in this sector is related to the sale of tickets to those people previously interested in events of this type.