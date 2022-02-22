The new generation Snapdragon will finally have support for the AV1 codec

AV1 is currently the most efficient video codec for which many technology companies, such as Google and Netflix, for example, are betting, thanks to the fact that it is a codec capable of offering the best image quality at lower data consumption , in relation to Google’s VP9 codec, it reaches up to 30% savings, something that is noticeable, above all, in higher resolution video content, also being a royalty-free codec.

However, despite the popularity of the codec, what has slowed further expansion is the lack of hardware that supports it, although this is about to change in the Android mobile segment thanks to the fact that Qualcomm plans to bring support to the AV1 codec. in the next version of your mobile processor.



It will facilitate the expansion of the use of AV1 in streaming services

According to Protocol, Qualcomm plans to add support for the AV1 codec on the Andreno GPU of Snapdragon’s own flagship processor, which is internally named SM8550, and considering that the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was codenamed SM8450, we could be before the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which would be presented in society at the end of this year, to make its landing in the new high-end models of Android mobiles that begin to be launched in the year 2023.

Interestingly, the latest processors from MetaTek and Samsung do already have support for video decoding using the AV1 codec, so this will help speed up the adoption of services that support the AV1 codec.

As we know, Google is one of the companies that is making the most efforts to promote its adoption, and in fact, it contemplates support for this codec in the cheapest Chromecast that they are currently working on.

Google is one of the many companies that expects a significant advance in the use of this codec thanks also to the fact that it is also pressing for device manufacturers under Android TV to include support for this codec from Android 10, and even YouTube, of Google also requires support for this codec when accessing 4K video streams.

Via: AndroidPolice