The new generation of Tesla engines: more efficient, more economical and without rare metals

Tesla has revealed its new generation of electric motors, which promise to be more efficient and economical than current ones, and most surprisingly, without using rare metals. Elon Musk’s company has once again demonstrated its leadership in the electric vehicle market, thanks to its capacity for innovation and vertical integration.

In this video you have it presented:

The importance of vertical integration and software capability

Tesla differs from its competitors in its vertically integrated model, which allows it to manufacture all of the vehicle’s components, from engines to batteries to software. Its ability to create software is one of the keys to its market leadership, allowing it to design and optimize engines faster and more accurately than its competitors.

The benefits of removing rare metals

The use of rare metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium, is common in electric motors, as they are used to make the permanent magnets that generate the magnetic field needed to turn the rotor. However, these metals are expensive, difficult to obtain, and their extraction has a negative environmental impact.

Tesla has completely eliminated the use of these rare metals in its new generation of engines, allowing it to reduce costs and improve the efficiency of its vehicles. The company affirms that these new engines will be even more efficient than the current ones, thanks to the use of new technologies and the optimization of the design.

The importance of cost reduction in electric vehicle manufacturing

Cost reduction is one of the main challenges facing the electric vehicle industry, as they are currently more expensive than internal combustion vehicles. Tesla has managed to significantly reduce the manufacturing costs of its new generation of engines, which will allow it to offer more affordable electric vehicles to a broader market.

What can we expect from Tesla’s next generation of electric vehicles?

According to analyst estimates, the total cost of Tesla’s new powertrain could be around $1,000, which is a significant reduction compared to the costs of competing powertrains. This would allow Tesla to make EVs at lower prices, potentially accelerating the transition to EVs around the world.

Tesla’s new generation of motors also promises greater efficiency, which will translate into longer range and faster charging of batteries. In addition, the removal of rare metals will also have a positive impact on the environment by reducing the amount of expensive and difficult-to-obtain materials used in the manufacture of electric motors.