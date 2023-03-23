The new from Mozilla focused on promoting an open source and trustworthy AI ecosystem

The Mozilla Foundation is introducing Mozilla.ai as its new startup and developer community, which will seek to foster an ecosystem that empowers open source, trusted, and independent AI systems.

At the helm will be Moez Draief as Managing Director, with extensive experience in the practical applications of AI as an academic at Imperial College and the LSE, and as chief scientist in industry.



Mozilla fully enters the development of AI products

- Advertisement -

Mozilla.ai It is basically the company’s response to the explosion of generative Artificial Intelligence systems that we are experiencing in recent months, which are changing the way we use the Internet when searching, being creative, communicating with our contacts, among other possibilities.

From the Mozilla Foundation they try to promote values ​​for the development of Artificial Intelligence systems and tools that are completely different from those used by large technology companies and the main social networks, trying to solve the negative aspects that have been occurring in recent years. current existing systems, such as authorship of creations, biases, hallucinations, and more.

To that end, Mozilla.ai will become that vehicle for bringing people-focused AI products to market with transparency and accountability. And it is that, as they reflect from the Mozilla Foundation:

Two decades of social media, smartphones, and their aftermath have made us wary.

Sharing values ​​and vision with thousands of professionals from different sectors

Mozilla shares with thousands of founders, engineers, scientists, designers, artists, and activists the need to develop technology with different values, initially contributing $30 million to their new venture, pledging that:

We will build things and hire/collaborate with people who share our vision: AI that has agency, accountability, transparency, and openness at its core. Mozilla.ai will be a space outside of big tech and academia for like-minded founders, developers, scientists, product managers, and builders to come together

- Advertisement -

In this way, Mozilla.ai tries to be the alternative for the development of respectful and people-centered AI as a counterpart to the generative Artificial Intelligence models that are causing so much talk, as well as to the Artificial Intelligence that underlies many popular products, such as the existing recommendation engines on social platforms such as Facebook, YouTube or TikTok, platforms that are increasingly important in our lives.

Mozilla.ai arrives with initial focus on developing tools to make “generative AI safer, more transparent, and human-centric recommender systems that don’t misinform or undermine our well-being.”

From Mozilla they will advance in the coming months on those products that are being developed.

- Advertisement -

More information: Mozilla