The new for Instagram creators with which to deepen the connections with their followers

The Broadcast channels o Broadcast Channels are the latest from Meta, the parent company of the popular Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram platforms, to allow creators to deepen their connections with their respective followers.

For now, it is in the testing phase for a series of selected Instagram creators in the United States, with a view to expanding to a greater number of creators over time, although those interested may sign up for a list to be considered.



One-to-many messaging tool powered by Messenger

The idea is to serve as a messaging tool one to manyto allow creators to send messages at scale to their own followers, be it news, moments, and even anything else they want to informally disseminate to their audience, being able to use texts, photos, videos, voice notes and surveys.

Followers will be able, for now, to react to content and participate in surveys. In the future, other new functions are expected to arrive that allow “infinite” possibilities for creators to connect with their followers.

Among others, Meta gives as an example the arrival of the possibility of incorporating another creator into a channel to talk about upcoming collaborations, and even collect questions for future AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions.

The first to use the new tool is Mark Zuckerberg himself, who from his “Meta Channel” on Instagram has carried out the announcement of this novelty, and which he will use to disseminate other news.

Zuckerberg also points out that the Broadcast channels or broadcast channels will not remain solely on Instagram, since in the coming months it will also reach both Facebook and Messenger, its second messaging service.

On this last point, it should be noted that this is a “Messenger-powered” feature.

How to start

Meta says that once a creator has access to this tool, they will be able to create a broadcast channel from their Instagram inbox, and that by sending the first message through it, their followers will receive a notification allowing them to join. to channel.

As soon as the broadcast channel is live, creators can also encourage followers to join by using the “join channel” tag in Stories or by pinning the channel link to their profile.

Creators will be able to create channels aimed at their entire audience, and also have channels created to address only their paying subscribers in case they want to broadcast exclusive content for them.

More information/Image Credit: Meta