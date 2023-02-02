The new feature of Netflix Premium can blow your mind… Literally!

- Advertisement -

Netflix is ​​one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, and with a Premium subscription, users can enjoy a much richer and enhanced viewing experience. In addition, with the option to download content, it is possible to watch programs and movies without an Internet connection while maintaining the quality of the contracted services. Subscribers don’t have access to a wider selection of exclusive content, but the video quality is excellent, much higher than usual, and it can be played on multiple devices simultaneously. Although perhaps that “bargain” will be gone soon… “Spatial audio” has come to Netflix to stay This new feature of Netflix Premium is spatial audio. But what is spatial audio? Basically, spatial audio is being able to enjoy the best available sound quality experience. A sound that can literally make your head explode if you go too far with the volume. Now you will be able to enjoy the movies and series that are in the catalog of the streaming platform, but like you have never enjoyed them before. “Netflix’s spatial audio brings this surround and cinematic sound experience to all kinds of devices, without the need for additional equipment,” they explained from the company itself, who have presented a promotional video to appreciate the differences between normal audio and Netflix’s spatial audio: Not all content on Netflix has spatial audio, in the same way that not all movies and series in its catalog can be viewed in 4K. However, the company has announced that there are more than 700 titles available with this new Premium feature, including Stranger Things, the Wednesday Addams series or the recent Daggers in the Back: The Mystery of Glass Onion, directed by Rian Johnson. A way to regain the trust of users The streaming company, Netflix, has been in the eye of the hurricane due to the recent crisis in which it has been immersed. As market competition intensifies with the entry of new players, Netflix has lost its position as the leader in the streaming market. In addition, the pandemic has increased the demand for content, resulting in increased production costs and a decrease in the quality of Netflix original content. Despite these challenges, the company continues to invest in new shows and movies, and has announced ambitious plans to expand its global presence. However, only time will tell if these efforts will be enough to keep Netflix at the top of the market. >