The new European Union law will reveal Google’s algorithms

By: Brian Adam

Just begun, this spring is bringing big changes to the technology legislation of the European Union. After the tentative agreement to prevent companies like Apple or Google from giving preferential treatment to their own applications on their devices, the European Parliament has now begun to advance an agreement that could reveal some of Google’s best-kept secrets: its algorithm.

During this weekend the European Union has announced the agreement of a new set of laws collectively called “Digital Services Act” (or DSA for its acronym in English) that, once approved, would lead to some of the big technology companies such as Google, Microsoft or Meta being seen forced to reveal how their algorithms work as well as change their approaches to targeted advertisingamong other changes.

And it is that the list of provisions of this new law covers various topics on some of the most controversial practices on how “Big Tech” companies operate in the European territory, being able to highlight aspects that include:

  • forced transparency about how content algorithms work, like the Facebook newsfeed.
  • The ability for users to appeal content moderation decisions, such as post removals.
  • Unspecified “mechanisms” for large platforms like Google to adapt during public safety or health crises
  • No more targeted advertising based on sexuality, religion, or ethnicity, and no more ads targeting minors.
However, the DSA must still pass a final vote before being approved, which would delay its launch until 15 months after the last vote was taken or at the beginning of 2024whatever happens later.

What is not clear, however, is the global repercussion that this law will have if it is finally approved, as planned. And it is that although it is a law marked exclusively for the European territory, it would not be surprising that large companies such as Google they ended up duplicating this new model for the operation of the company throughout the worldassuming a saving of time and effort in the face of the creation of different sets of rules for each of the different regions in which they operate, such as those already existing in some regions of the United States (such as the SiriusXM of Californians).

Without a doubt, Europe and the rest of the world are beginning to make positive progress towards protecting users, with more and more projects and initiatives like this one that, beyond being a headache for the big technology companies, augur a future for us pretty bright to consumers.

Brian Adam
