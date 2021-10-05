The new e-readers Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2 arrive in Spain

Electronic book readers, also known as ebooks, have established themselves in the market as a perfect alternative to the traditional book, having complemented and increased the book sector in recent years. A segment in which there is more life than the Kindle, with manufacturers as prominent as Kobo. The firm is now launching its two new models in Spain, the Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2, which come with numerous new features to offer high-end performance for quite reasonable prices.

New Kobo Sage

This model arrives with the bluetooth technology as one of its great novelties, so we can not only read the books, but also listen to them on compatible headphones or speakers, thus opening up other possibilities when it comes to enjoying our favorite books. A book reader that comes with different accessories to be able to enjoy our contents in the most comfortable way, such as the Power Cover and Kobo Stylus.

On the other hand, the new ebook readers come with a high definition screen, which has a size of 8 inches and electronic ink technology. In addition, the technology Comfort Light allows you to read books even in environments without light, being able to control the temperature of the light at all times to adapt it to the environment. It also comes with compatibility with Dropbox, to be able to upload the books to the cloud, while the storage has 32GB. It comes with a price of 289.99 euros.

New Kobo Libra 2

This model comes with many new features too, including connectivity Bluetooth to be able to enjoy our books in the audiobook format. This model arrives with a 7 inch screen, with electronic ink technology, as well as the same Comfort Light Pro lighting technology that allows adjustable brightness and light temperature. This model also boasts 32GB of internal storage.

Therefore, it is an e-book reader that has a more compact size, but that does not at any time give up the more advanced features of the Sage model. This model has a price of 189.99 euros, and as its companion in the range, it goes on sale in Spain from today, as a pre-sale or reservation, and from next October 19 they will be available in physical and online stores. Undoubtedly two of the most prominent ebook readers today and stiff competition for Amazon’s Kindle.

