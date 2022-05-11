The new DJI Mini 3 Pro seeks to be lighter and more powerful… and legal

Further expanding its portfolio of compact devices, DJI has just officially announced his new camera drone, the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which comes as the direct successor to the DJI Mini 2 previously discussed on this website. Within this family, the first confirmed characteristic is its weight, which once again remains below the light amount of 250 gramswhich makes these drones legal for use without the need to register them.

Although obviously the new model comes with some improvements over its predecessor, highlighting above all its capture quality. And it is that this new drone arrives Equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera, capable of capturing up to 48-megapixel photos and 4K video at 60 frames per second. A more than notable improvement compared to the 12 megapixel captures or the 30 fps videos of the previous model.

On the other hand, we can also find some additional improvements such as the small extension of its battery, which will increase your flight time per charge from 30 minutes to 34 minutes. A change that, although it might seem quite unremarkable, represents an increase of almost 15% of its autonomy, a true milestone within the but ultralight of this drone. Furthermore, the DJI Mini 3 Pro also can be upgraded with the Battery Plus accessoryan extra load that will extend its flight up to 47 minutes, although at the moment its weight has not been specified.

Last but not least, the DJI Mini 3 Pro also features an improvement in transmission distance, increasing its range up to about 12 kilometers away; as well as other software improvements such as the implementation of an integrated obstacle detection system called Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing, which will allow us to ensure the integrity of the drone with greater security.

Availability and price

Available from today on the brand’s official website, we can currently find the DJI Mini 3 Pro at three different price packages: