The new Discord to have better organized conversations

While Meta focuses on the features offered by platforms such as Slack and to replicate them in their platforms and messaging functions, Discord focuses more on the needs of its users, now giving rise to the official presentation of the nnew feature called Forum Channel (Forum Channel), and described as “a space for .”

The Forum Channel feature has been available since last February in testing on a very limited basis for a few large communities, thereby allowing help administrators of some large servers to have organized conversations.



In this way, the users of these large communities they have had it easier to be able to address the most specific topics of conversation that are taking place in these communities.

The platform defines its new role as follows:

Forum channels provide a space for organized discussions. With forums, you can discuss specific topics and not worry about talking about each other. Since discussions are contained within posts, it’s easier to jump into an existing one (or start a new one) without worrying about your message getting buried.

Basically they become sub-channels with which to divide the great conversations that take place within the channels, branching them into more specific topicsavoiding even the need to create additional channels on servers with high user participation.

Administrators will be able to create channel forums by going to the categories of the channels where they want to integrate them, pressing the + button and choosing Forum as the type of channel, later indicating the name they want them to have.

Once a new forum channel is created, within it you will be taken through guided steps to set up additional settings. Users who want to go to a specific conversation existing in a channel forum will be able to use the search engine that they will have in the dedicated search bar within the forum channel itself.

According to Discord:

When you browse a forum channel, you’ll see a list of posts that start new conversations, with bold titles and relevant tags. You can jump to one of them and join, use the search bar to find more posts in the archives, or even create your own, complete with a helpful, descriptive image that will show up to anyone who scrolls.

The administrators of large servers will find all the information they need to know through the FAQ section that Discord has enabled for them.

