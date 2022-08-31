The new content controls Instagram is currently testing

Users may find it good that helps them discover new creators and their corresponding , but to a certain extent, where they continue to maintain control of what they want and do not want to see in their accounts.

In this sense, Instagram has presented the two new that it is beginning to test to allow users to have greater control of the personalized experience they want to receive at all times according to their interests, which may vary over time.



The Meta-owned social media platform says it is testing a function that will allow users to select several publications simultaneously and indicate that they are not interested, avoiding seeing similar content in the future.

, they will only be able to indicate that they are not interested in similar content through the selection of individual posts.

Without a doubt, this new function will help save time managing interests on a larger scale.

And on the other hand, They will soon start testing the feature that will allow users to set a (black) list of keywords, phrases, emojis and hashtags to avoid coming across related posts within suggestions.

More controls for a personalized experience

Instagram also remembers other possibilities for personalizing the experience, including marking accounts as favorites to see their content higher up in the feed and more frequently, as well as tracking accounts to see the content published in them in chronological order and without suggested posts.

They also talk about the I’m not interested function tool, to reduce the appearance of content similar to the selected one in the future, the possibility of postponing suggested publications for 30 days, in addition to the confidential content control settings, to avoid content, which if Although it does not break the rules, it is possible that it can become annoying for some users.

Instagram says that:

We recognize that everyone has different preferences, so you can choose to leave things as they are, or you can adjust Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content.

