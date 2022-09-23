The new Chromecast isn’t bad, but the Fire TV Stick is still better

- Advertisement -

Yesterday Google announced its new media player chrome cast with Android (specifically integrates the twelfth version) and that comes to stand up to the fire tv stick from Amazon. To achieve this, the equipment has lowered its price, as well as its features. Something logical. The fact is that, at the moment, the device from the well-known online store remains the most interesting option to buy, and there are several things that make us think this.

The product that the Mountain View company has put on the market costs €39.99… the same as its Amazon rival for price and features. The ideal would have been lowering it a bit, but the creative firm of Android has wanted not to make this bet, so due to the expense involved, the competition is not bettered. And this is always negative, when it is clear that you want to subtract sales (and, unconsciously, it is made clear that the other manufacturer has done things right because you are not able to overcome it).

A hardware that does not surpass the Fire TV Stick

Without going into specific details about the component that is included as a processor, what is clear is that both are sufficient to move images to 1080p (at 60Hz in both cases). And the fluidity is good in both cases, so there is no improvement in the new Chromecast HD. Again, it fails to outperform Amazon players. In addition, the two devices have enough storage so that you do not have restrictions when installing applications -both having an official store for this purpose-. Too much equality, right?

Well, considering that I have used the superior version of the new Chromecast and the Fire TV Stick, the second I think surpasses the first in some details that are important. An example is in the user interface, which is much clearer and easier to understand -especially since Google TV uses too many sections with pictures, which can confuse some-. In addition, the synchronization with accessories gives less problems and, also, the installation of unofficial apps is much easier. Here, for example, it is possible to install an additional store, something that costs horrors on the Chromecast.

Besides, the remote control of Amazon’s players is better than the one included in Google’s. The latter are especially small, without lacking utility. Besides, it is not a positive thing that it dances on the table when it is placed due to its curved finish… which on more than one occasion has been what has made the accessory fall. And, to all this, we must add that the Fire TV design is more functional, for being less annoying when connected to the TV. The additional cable that the new Chromecast has, which makes its case hang excessively, can be a problem even for the HDMI port itself.

Google’s new product is better at some things

One of the things where there is no color is in the USB port. The one of the new Chromecast is type C, which is much better than the micro of the Fire. Therefore, with practically all the chargers that are available for the phone, you can get out of trouble. Something that does not happen with the Amazon product.

On the other hand, it must be said that the solution of sound offered by the new Google player is better than that of the Fire TV Stick. And, this, if you use a sound bar, allows you to enjoy greater precision when enjoying content.

The best choice right now

Bearing in mind that the image quality is practically the same (including support for high dynamic range options such as HDR) and that the power is not much better in either model, right now the Fire TV Stick enables superior possibilities in more sections. And, in addition, its price is just as attractive. Google has taken a good step, but still has to improve a bit.

