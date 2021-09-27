The new Chrome 94 update is an emergency patch, we tell you why

A little less than a week ago we commented not only on the release of Chrome 94, but also that the company has begun to test version 100. However, several days later Google released a new update for Chrome 94, since they needed to solve a security breach marked as high risk. It should also be noted that version 94 incorporated the solution for 19 problems of this nature.

However, after the release of the browser, a new vulnerability was discovered of which no technical details have been provided. Nonetheless, it must really matter to see that Google immediately brought in an emergency patch.

The new Chrome 94 update arrives in an emergency

Although it is healthy and not at all strange that an application is updated frequently, doing it urgently days after the release of a new version attracts a lot of attention. It is precisely what has happened with Google that several days after the arrival of Chrome 94, it brings an emergency patch that recommends installing all users as soon as possible.

The new one Chrome 94 update arrives to resolve a fault tagged under the code CVE-2021-37973. According to Clément Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, the vulnerability pointed to the Portals API in charge of the transition between pages. However, no information has been provided as to whether this vulnerability has been exploited.

This information points directly to Google Chrome, so it is also unclear whether other Chromium-based browsers will have this same security gap. If you are a Chrome user, our recommendation is to follow what Google comments and try to update immediately.

To do this, click on the 3 dots icon, go to Help and then to Information About Google. There the browser will do a check and if the update is available, it will execute it immediately.