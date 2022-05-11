The new cheaper Netflix rate is just around the corner. As will be?

Although Netflix dominates the streaming services market with an iron fist with more than 200 million customers, the truth is that the company is not going through its best moment. Last quarter, 200,000 users of the service were unsubscribed, and next quarter an additional drop of 2 million users is expected. Russia’s war with Ukraine is affecting the entertainment giant, although there are other reasons that have caused this drain on customers. And of course, the big N is starting to take action on it. At the time we informed you that Netflix was beginning to assess the possibility of launching a rate with advertising to reduce the price of the subscription as much as possible. And now, The New York Times has just published information indicating the launch date of this new rate. Netflix with advertising will arrive at the end of the year In this way, as reported in the prestigious medium, the idea of ​​​​Netflix is ​​to launch the first rate with advertising at the end of the year. For now, and as expected, it would be the American market that would receive this new subscription model first before making the leap to other regions. At the moment, we do not know what price this new rate will have, but we do know that currently the basic plan costs $9.99 per month, the standard plan will charge you $15.49, while the Premium plan will cost you $19.99 per month . So we can assume that this subscription model with ads should not exceed 5 dollars per month. According to internal sources, Netflix’s idea is to launch its new low-cost, ad-supported subscription plan later this year. Netflix is ​​going to ban account sharing Apparently, the company has issued a note to its workers indicating the situation. In fact, in the memo to employees, Netflix executives named their competitors, saying that HBO and Hulu have been able to “maintain strong brands while offering an ad-supported service. Every major streaming company except Apple has or has announced an ad-supported service,” the note read. For good reason, people want lower-priced options.” In this way, Netflix confirms that the release will arrive this year. The problem is that it comes with terrible news: Netflix is ​​going to get really tough on preventing the sharing of passwords between users. They have not indicated when they will begin to prohibit using accounts (in principle you will be able to share the password if you pay an extra per user), but most likely by the end of this year 2022 they will begin to get very serious about this aspect. >