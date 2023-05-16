The new ChatGPT plugins, complete list and installation

Available now to paying ChatGPT users, ChatGPT plugins are an exciting addition to the AI ​​ecosystem. These plugins allow users to customize and enhance their ChatGPT experience by providing additional functionality beyond the basic capabilities of the model.

What are ChatGPT plugins?

ChatGPT plugins are software extensions designed to enhance and customize the functionality of ChatGPT. These plugins can vary in their functionality, from improving natural language understanding to integrating with other applications and services or browsing the Internet.

ChatGPT Plugin List

The first plugins have been created by Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram and Zapier. In addition, OpenAI also hosts two of its own plugins, a web browser and a code interpreter. In his store you can find many more who have been joining.

Here I leave you with some of the most popular:

Expedia : This plugin allows you to plan your trips efficiently. You can search for flights, accommodation and activities to do at your destination. Visit the Expedia page for more details.

: This plugin allows you to plan your trips efficiently. You can search for flights, accommodation and activities to do at your destination. Visit the Expedia page for more details. ProsecutorNote : This plugin provides access to market leading data sets in real time for legal, political and regulatory data and information. Visit the FiscalNote page for more details.

: This plugin provides access to market leading data sets in real time for legal, political and regulatory data and information. Visit the FiscalNote page for more details. KAYAKING : This plugin allows you to search for flights, accommodation and rental cars. It also provides you with recommendations of all the places you can go within your budget. Visit the KAYAK page for more details.

: This plugin allows you to search for flights, accommodation and rental cars. It also provides you with recommendations of all the places you can go within your budget. Visit the KAYAK page for more details. Klarna Shopping : This plugin allows you to search and compare prices from thousands of online stores. Visit the Klarna page for more details.

: This plugin allows you to search and compare prices from thousands of online stores. Visit the Klarna page for more details. Milo Family AI : This plugin gives you superpowers to turn manic into magic, 20 minutes every day. Visit the Milo Family AI page for more details.

: This plugin gives you superpowers to turn manic into magic, 20 minutes every day. Visit the Milo Family AI page for more details. OpenTable : This plugin provides you with restaurant recommendations, with a direct link to book. Visit the OpenTable page for more details.

: This plugin provides you with restaurant recommendations, with a direct link to book. Visit the OpenTable page for more details. shop : This plugin allows you to search millions of products from the best brands in the world. Visit the Shop page for more details.

: This plugin allows you to search millions of products from the best brands in the world. Visit the Shop page for more details. slack : This plugin allows you to interact with your team and manage your tasks efficiently. Visit the Slack page for more details.

: This plugin allows you to interact with your team and manage your tasks efficiently. Visit the Slack page for more details. Speak : This plugin allows you to learn to say anything in another language with Speak, your AI-powered language tutor. Visit the Speak page for more details.

: This plugin allows you to learn to say anything in another language with Speak, your AI-powered language tutor. Visit the Speak page for more details. wolfram : This plugin allows you to access calculations, math, curated insights, and real-time data through Wolfram|Alpha and the Wolfram Language. Visit Wolfram’s page for more details.

: This plugin allows you to access calculations, math, curated insights, and real-time data through Wolfram|Alpha and the Wolfram Language. Visit Wolfram’s page for more details. Zapier : This plugin allows you to interact with 5,000+ apps like Google Sheets, Trello, Gmail, HubSpot, Salesforce and more. Visit the Zapier page for more details.

: This plugin allows you to interact with 5,000+ apps like Google Sheets, Trello, Gmail, HubSpot, Salesforce and more. Visit the Zapier page for more details. WebPilot : This plugin hosted by OpenAI allows ChatGPT to search for information in real time on the web.

: This plugin hosted by OpenAI allows ChatGPT to search for information in real time on the web. Code Interpreter: This plugin hosted by OpenAI allows ChatGPT to execute Python code.

There are many more, here is the complete list (click to enlarge):



How are the ChatGPT plugins used?

The use of ChatGPT plugins would depend on the user interface provided by OpenAI or the plugin developer. To activate them, all you have to do is access the GPT 4 version, choose the desired plugin and activate it, requiring identification in some cases.

In the case of WebPilot, which allows access to the Internet, we will see this component during the chat, drop-down:

In some cases, when activating the plugin, it directs us to the page of the service in question, where it is required to create an account and identify yourself.

Things to keep in mind

Before accessing the plugin stores, from OpenAi they warn of three important points:

Plugins work with third-party applications that are not controlled by OpenAI, so it is important to trust a plugin before installation.

Plugins connect ChatGPT to external applications. If you enable a plugin, ChatGPT can send parts of your conversation and the country/state you’re in to the plugin to enhance your conversation.

ChatGPT automatically chooses when to use plugins during a conversation, based on which plugins you have enabled.

As you can see, there is something for all tastes, so prompts engineering opens up new paths.