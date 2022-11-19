The new British budget plan can soften the recession

Jeremy Hunt has contributed to reducing the British government’s credibility deficit with investors. The country’s new finance minister came to the rescue last month after then-Prime Minister Liz Truss spooked the currency and bond markets with unfunded tax cuts. On Thursday, less than two months after the disastrous “mini-budget”, she presented a package of 55 billion pounds (63 billion euros) of spending cuts and tax hikes, even as the country heads into recession.

Despite the fact that the media have been reporting on the black hole of the country’s finances, Hunt’s budget plan takes a gradual approach to fiscal adjustment. Most of the funds come from increasing and extending a tax on the excess profitability of energy companies, from 25% to 35%, and a new tax of 45% on electricity generators.

The British Treasury expects that these measures – which broaden the definition of tax on profits fallen from heaven – will raise an additional 7,500 million pounds (8,600 million euros) in the fiscal year ending in April 2024 and contribute close to 6,000 million ( 7 billion) four years later. The government will also raise significant additional revenue by freezing corporate tax and income tax brackets, rather than increasing them based on inflation.

On the spending side, most of the savings come from limiting recurrent budget spending to an annual increase of 1% after accounting for inflation, while public investment remains stable in nominal terms. But both measures will not enter into force until 2025.

Instead, a series of transfers to families with lower income will be applied already next year. Hunt has also extended the energy subsidy devised by Truss for another year on revised terms, at half the cost.

Taken together, these measures will help ease the recession forecast for next year, according to the Office for Budgetary Responsibility. Even so, the British economy will contract by 1.4% in 2023. By the time it starts to grow again, British households will have suffered two consecutive years of declining real disposable income, the Office says.

If these forecasts come to pass, UK government debt will hit 111% of GDP by April 2027. Delaying the damage may also help new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s prospects at the next general election, which is due earlier. of January 2025. Failing that, Hunt will have passed the buck to an incoming Labor Party government.