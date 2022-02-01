The new Apple products that will launch in the spring already…

Apple’s products are neither more nor less than an iPhone (SE), an entry-level iPad and a more sophisticated iPad (the iPad Air), products that are already in India according to a 91mobiles report. There is already a trace of the new models in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Numbers do not exist on any current product. These numbers match and have been referenced by various industry sources.

Does Apple already have the new products ready?

It seems to us that Apple has never done something like this, sending new products to a country to be considered as test products. The report indicates that they have already been imported before the expected announcement in the spring. This was reported by the main source when checking the model numbers. What is still uncertain is the release date.

Apple holds its spring event between March and April, The most anticipated is the iPhone SE for being a low-cost iPhone with 5G. Also, Apple could launch the iPad Air with an A15 chip at a cost of $599. Finally, the input iPad that although it is true has not received a redesign in a long time, it may be time for Apple to continue promoting it since it is the cheapest iPad in the catalog.

Probable Announcement Dates

We have the whole month of February to receive an official announcement of the event. Most likely, it will be remote as these last Apple Events have been. We are at February 1, starting the second month of the year. Apple could announce a new event later this month and early next. The margin of days may vary, although taking into account that Apple already has the products ready, they could announce it from one week to another.