The new Apple Music so you can have fun singing your favorite songs

Apple Music is no longer satisfied with users only listening to their favorite songs, as now it also encourages them to sing their favorite songs in a fun and entertaining way, both alone and in duets, through the new function called Apple Music sing.

It is a karaoke-type function, but the company did not want to mention this concept in its press release, defining the new function as allowing users to “sing their favorite songs with adjustable voices and lyrics in real time.”



Users must be Apple Music subscribers to be able to opt, from the end of this year, to this new function anywhere in the world, being able to select some of the songs from a growing catalog of tens of millions of “singable” songs, being able to enjoy of the new experience on the latest iPhone and iPad models, and even through the new Apple TV 4K.

From Apple they point out that the new function offers multiple lyrics views depending on how you want to enjoy the new experience, whose lyrics will be displayed in an animated way dancing to the beat (in real time) of the voices.

With adjustable vocals, the company notes that users will have control over a song’s vocal levels.

In this regard, they clarify that:

They can sing along with the original artist’s voice, take the lead, or mix it into millions of songs from the Apple Music catalog.

There is no doubt that it is an interesting alternative that comes at a time when it can be enjoyed with family and/or friends thanks to the Christmas festivities, and that takes advantage of the current ecosystem of devices to enable access instead of having to purchase a dedicated device.

To Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and Beats at Apple:

We already know that our users around the world love to follow their favorite songs, so we wanted to develop this offer further to enable more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it

With the launch of Apple Music Sing, Apple says it will also launch more than 50 new companion playlists featuring all the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have led people around the world to sing along, fully optimized for the new Apple Music Sing experience.

More info/Image Credit: Apple