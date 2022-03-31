Tech NewsApps

The new Android Auto button suggests what to listen for on the road

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Google updates Android Auto every month religiously, but in most cases the version change does not bring visible news, but rather they are progressively activated from the server side. The latest novelty that is now being activated in a more generalized way are audio suggestions.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

This novelty incorporates a new button with a musical note in the bottom bar of Android Auto. Tapping on it brings up a floating window with a few listening suggestions including songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, podcasts, and even news.

Read:

“The level of malware on Mac is not acceptable”: another ‘jewel’ of the battle between Apple and Epic Games

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Android Auto plays the music

Don’t know what to listen to in the car? Android Auto gives you a cable with the suggested songsa new button that, judging by the reports on Reddit, seems to be finally being activated for a good part of the users.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

It will be easy to know if you are one of the lucky ones to have playback suggestions active, as a new icon next to the notification icon. These suggestions work in the current Android Auto interface, that is, they do not need to have the Coolwalk interface active.

Read:

SpaceX did it: the two astronauts entered the ISS. Here is the video

Tapping on the button displays a floating window titled audio recommendations for your route, though it’s not clear if the recommendations themselves change based on where you go or are just random. According to Android Police, they seem to be a potpourri of recommendations from the services you have on your mobile similar to what you get in Google Assistant driving mode.

Sugsongs

The idea is to be able to choose a song, playlist, podcast or even the news to accompany you in the car with a couple of taps and in a centralized place, without having to switch between applications. As expected, the suggestions are based on the apps and services you have on your mobile and are compatible with Android Auto.

Like so many other tests, it is impossible to predict when will this new button arrive to all users. The only thing you can do is keep Android Auto up to date and wait. When it arrives you will know, because a small notice appears.

Via | AndroidPolice

Previous articleThe Twitter app is no longer compatible with the iPhone…
Next articleRTE star Miriam O’Callaghan says she will ‘work in her 90’s’
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Pinterest changes its rules to combat misinformation

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Ireland

Man arrested after massive heroin and crack cocaine seizure in Clondalkin

A man in his 30s was arrested after a massive heroin and crack cocaine seizure in Clondalkin last...
Android

The hidden speed test on your TV with Android TV is in the Netflix app: this is how it works

Doing an Internet speed test on a television is not an easy task, since these meters...
Gaming

The House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones already has a date

Announced two years ago, we finally have news of the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the...

© 2021 voonze.com.