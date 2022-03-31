The new Android Auto button suggests what to listen for on the road

Google updates Android Auto every month religiously, but in most cases the version change does not bring visible news, but rather they are progressively activated from the server side. The latest novelty that is now being activated in a more generalized way are audio suggestions.

This novelty incorporates a new button with a musical note in the bottom bar of Android Auto. Tapping on it brings up a floating window with a few listening suggestions including songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, podcasts, and even news.

Android Auto plays the music

Don’t know what to listen to in the car? Android Auto gives you a cable with the suggested songsa new button that, judging by the reports on Reddit, seems to be finally being activated for a good part of the users.

It will be easy to know if you are one of the lucky ones to have playback suggestions active, as a new icon next to the notification icon. These suggestions work in the current Android Auto interface, that is, they do not need to have the Coolwalk interface active.

Tapping on the button displays a floating window titled audio recommendations for your route, though it’s not clear if the recommendations themselves change based on where you go or are just random. According to Android Police, they seem to be a potpourri of recommendations from the services you have on your mobile similar to what you get in Google Assistant driving mode.

The idea is to be able to choose a song, playlist, podcast or even the news to accompany you in the car with a couple of taps and in a centralized place, without having to switch between applications. As expected, the suggestions are based on the apps and services you have on your mobile and are compatible with Android Auto.

Like so many other tests, it is impossible to predict when will this new button arrive to all users. The only thing you can do is keep Android Auto up to date and wait. When it arrives you will know, because a small notice appears.

Via | AndroidPolice