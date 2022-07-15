The new and varied Wing drones to use depending on the load to be carried

Wing, the subsidiary company of Alphabet, parent company of Google, specializing in the delivery of small-sized packages to homes through the use of drones, has just presented a series of drone prototypes of different sizes, both higher and lower than those currently in use. use, with the aim of advancing in the delivery of packages by choosing the most appropriate drone according to the level of cargo to be transported in each shipment.

All of these new drones will be based on the same underlying components used in the current drone used to deliver pharmaceuticals and other types of products to suburbs outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, the company said in a statement.



For Adam Woodworth, CEO of Wing:

Just as the ideal vehicle to transport a ton of gravel would be a dump truck instead of a sedan, the ideal plane to transport a bottle of medicine is not the same as the best one to deliver a gallon of milk, and it is also not suitable for delivering a refrigerator

In this way, the company would have a fleet of drones of different sizes, suitable for different loads, the smallest being suitable for handling loads of up to 0.2 kilograms, while the largest drone shown in its video would be capable of handle loads up to more than three kilograms.

The drone used today is intended to handle payloads of up to just over 1 kilogram. The company understands that the use of drones has not revolutionized parcel delivery as originally envisioned, involving other players in delivery, and is in reality limited to the main shipment of small-scale pharmaceuticals.

In the United States, these shipments have focused on smaller cities, since they are less complex in delivering than in large cities, and projects of parcel shipments using drones have not come to fruition in other markets, where, for example, the Amazon program in the United Kingdom has failed to the point of laying off dozens of employees.

Wing is no stranger to this situation, where although it has been able to reach delivery number 250,000, thanks to operating in the US, Finland and Australia, the truth is that its mode of operation prevents it from operating in large cities.

In this sense, it admits orders in a limited number of stores, which count on their own base where the drones land to collect the packages provided by their employees, to then take them to homes.

With the use of various drones, the company hopes to improve its delivery offer, although there is still no date for the improved offer to become a reality.

