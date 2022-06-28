HomeMobileAndroidThe new and powerful Xiaomi 12S with Leica cameras already have a...

The new and powerful Xiaomi 12S with Leica cameras already have a presentation date

The new and powerful Xiaomi 12S with Leica cameras already have a presentation date
With the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro already on the market for months and with many rumors pointing to new ‘S’ series smartphonesthe Chinese company has already confirmed when it will officially present them.

It is known for sure that they will be Xiaomi 12s in line with the poster with which they have been announced and, taking into account the leaks, there will be more models apart from the standard, adding a ‘Pro’ and an ‘Ultra’ version. All three would come with cameras designed together with leica in what will be a historic collaboration between both companies.

date and how to follow the Xiaomi 12S event

Xiaomi Poster

Official poster of the Xiaomi 12S presentation event

As confirmed by the Xiaomi event poster, the event will take place on next Tuesday, July 4 at 1:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). The description of it, in its translation into Spanish, tells us that it is a “Strategic update of Xiaomi’s photographic technology”, revealing part of the camera of one of the Xiaomi 12S.

This event is not global, at least initially, since it seems to be oriented to the Chinese market. However, and more so taking into account the category of mobile phones that will be presented, it is more than predictable that what is announced ends up reaching more marketsincluding that of our country.

This will be the three new Xiaomi smartphones

As we have been able to see thanks to leaks, the Xiaomi 12S will not reserve anything in terms of power. Two of them, presumably the Xiaomi 12S Pro and 12S Ultra, would mount the recent Snapgragon 8+ Gen 1 as the main engine, this being the best Qualcomm chip today.

For the standard model, the “pure” Xiaomi 12S, we would find a mediatek chip which could be the Dimensity 9000 or the Dimensity 9000+, which was presented just a few days ago and which would be comparable to the aforementioned Qualcomm chip.

With chips of such caliber, it is expected that the rest of the hardware will be consistent with those that presumably they will be the best Xiaomi phones in 2022. Especially in the field of cameras, which is the best kept secret of the company and which precisely serves as bait for this event, which we will be very aware of to be able to know and bring you all the details.

Via | Gizchina

